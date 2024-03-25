Dog walker charged with animal cruelty after video shown to Medford Police

MEDFORD - A dog walker has been charged with animal cruelty after police say he was caught on video hitting a dog in Medford.

Frederick Ingrando, 33, was arrested shortly after the incident Sunday. Police said he was walking a group of dogs around 11 a.m. in the area of Fellsway West and Sheridan Ave. when something went wrong.

Witnesses told officers Ingrando "struck one of the dogs multiple times in the head and then lifted the dog off the ground by its collar in a harmful manner."

One of the witness recorded the incident on video and called police. Officers watched the video and then went to Ingrando's home in Medford and arrested him.

In a statement, Medford Police said the dogs were taken to a "safe location" where they could be picked up by their owners.

"The dog that was struck was taken to a local veterinarian to be evaluated," police said. Ingrando did not own any of the dogs, according to authorities.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.