Dog rescued after falling through ice of Wareham pond

WAREHAM -- Wareham firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen through the ice of a pond on Saturday morning during frigid temperatures. The dog was in the water for 20 minutes before being rescued.

According to police, crews were called to Barker Road around 7:20 a.m. in sub-zero temperatures. The dog was struggling in the water about 150 feet from the shore.

Crews quickly worked to get on the ice and rescue the dog. "Dakota" warmed up in a waiting rescue vehicle and then was returned to her owners so she could be taken to the vet.

Police said over 20 firefighters responded to the call with Engine 1, Capt. Micky Bird, and firefighters Chris Barrasso, Alex Estes, and Chris Callinan conducting the rescue.