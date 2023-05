MILFORD — An apparently curious dog was rescued by firefighters after getting its head stuck in a hole in a tree in Milford, New Hampshire on Friday.

The dog was found behind the Boys and Girls Club on Mont Vernon Street.

On April 28th the Milford Fire Department was dispatched to a reported dog who’s head was stuck in a tree behind the... Posted by Milford Fire Department on Monday, May 1, 2023

Firefighters were called in and successfully freed the dog from the tree unharmed.