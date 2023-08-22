Dog eats groom's passport week before wedding in Italy

BOSTON - My dog ate my passport? It happened to a couple in South Boston with their dream wedding in Italy just a week away. Donato Frattaroli and his fiancée Magda Mazri returned home on Thursday after a day of errands, including picking up their intention of marriage documents from city hall, to find their dog had been busy while they were away. Their beloved golden retriever, Chickie, had shredded Frattaroli's passport.

"Started picking up the house and getting ready for bed. Checked on the dog bed and there was a passport where it shouldn't have been," said Frattaroli. "I was pacing back and forth not really in my right mind."

Chickie ate Donato Frattaroli's passport a week before his wedding in Italy CBS Boston

"I picked it up there were a couple of teeth marks, but it didn't seem to be really damaged," said Mazri. "Then we opened it up and all the personal information came out. Then we looked at the floor and it's all scattered around. Chickie, definitely did some serious damage."

The couple said they scrambled and started firing off emails, text messages, and phone calls to everyone they knew with the hope that someone would be able to help. They said it was Senator Ed Markey's office that ultimately landed them an appointment Monday morning at the Boston Passport Agency. Frattaroli said his new passport is expected to be in his possession by Wednesday.

Donato Frattaroli and his fiancée Magda Mazri CBS Boston

Their story took off online and in other Boston area publications. The couple, along with Chickie, were recognized multiple times during their interview with WBZ-TV. "It's just really been a whirlwind it's still very shocking and surprising that the story has taken off the way it has," said Mazri. "The most important thing is that we get to get married, and we get on that flight on Friday."

The couple is scheduled to fly out to Italy on Friday. Chickie is staying with friends in Boston, and we can assure you, she will not be in the doghouse.