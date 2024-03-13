Dog from Dracut to compete in international agility competition

DRACUT - A dog from Dracut is heading to France with her owner and handler. The pair is hoping to become world champions in an international dog agility competition.

Hazel is a 3-year-old Papillon. She has been working with her owner Rachel Molenaar to weave through poles and to conquer the teeter-totter.

"She was bread for agility. Both of her parents were agility champions, so that was the idea from the start," said Molenaar.

Rachel says Hazel is on the young side when it comes to international competition. Younger dogs tend to lack the focus needed to perform, but Hazel got into it quick. She recently came in second in a national agility competition.

"Agility you want a combination of a sound body a sound mind. You want them to be athletic, and easy to move, and sound mind as in they are not afraid of a lot of things, but also interested in learning new things," said Molenaar. "The very first trial right out of the gate, she was like I am here. I am ready to work. I want to do this."

Hazel's success pushed Rachel to submit her for a place on the US Dog Agility Association Team (USDAA). They compete on a similar level to the American Kennel Club teams. The USDAA is competing in the International Federation of Cynological Sports (IFCS).

Hazel, a 3-year-old Papillon, will compete in an international agility competition in France. CBS Boston

"This is just one of four or five ones that have international competitions," said Molenaar.

After sending videos of their best work, the pair was put on the team. They head to France to compete on the international stage next month.

"Philosophically, you have to make it fun. You cannot make a dog do agility for you. You aren't allowed to touch them. You aren't allowed to bring a treat out, or a toy out," says Molenaar of competitions. "You get a ribbon, sometimes a medal, but a few competitions have money attached. They are few and far between, and don't usually cover the cost."