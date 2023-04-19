Watch CBS News
Police shoot at pit bull after it bites officer on Michigan Avenue in Dorchester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police shoot at dog after it bites officer in Dorchester 00:41

DORCHESTER - A pit bull was shot at by police in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon after police said the dog bit an officer.

It happened on Michigan Avenue. Police said one officer was bitten by the dog and another officer opened fire. Residents told WBZ TV three shots were fired.

According to police, it's unclear if the pit bull was shot. The officer who was bit was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

No one at the scene was hit by gunfire.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 2:12 PM

