Dog abandoned on Nashua Street in Leominster

By WBZ-News Staff

LEOMINSTER - Police in Leominster are looking for a person who left a dog in a crate on the side of Nashua Street Tuesday morning.

The dog was found at about 8:30 this morning. 

The dog must be held for seven days before it can be fostered or adopted. In the meantime, anyone who has information about the owner of the dog is asked to call Animal Control.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 6:29 PM EST

