Dog with 13-pound tumor left tied to a pole in a Malden park is looking for a new home

MALDEN - A dog with a 13-pound tumor who was abandoned and left tied up in a park in Malden is now looking for a new home.

Big Momma can be adopted at the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Animal Rescue League of Boston

The Animal Rescue league said the two-year-old Mastiff was found back in December on a cold, wet night at Trafton Park by a good Samaritan and was taken to the Malden Police Department for help.

She had a large mass on her stomach and was rushed to the Blue Pearl Vet Hospital in Charlestown. The hospital removed the mass and determined that it was a 13-pound benign tumor.

She was placed into the care of Big Daddy Doggie Daycare owner, Bill Bowdridge, and given a new name - Big Momma

Bowdridge cared for Big Momma during her recovery and also raised money to help fund the dog's surgery.

Now the Animal Rescue League of Boston is hoping Big Momma can find her forever home.

If you would like to adopt her please contact the Animal Rescue League of Boston at 617-426-9170.

The rescue also urges pet owners to reach out to their local animal control or animal welfare organization if they are struggling to afford or deal with a pet's medical condition.

They are asking anyone with information about Big Momma's abandonment to call Malden Police at 781-397-7171.