Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog with 13-pound tumor left tied to a pole in a Malden park is looking for a new home

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

MALDEN - A dog with a 13-pound tumor who was abandoned and left tied up in a park in Malden is now looking for a new home.

big-momma-after2.jpg
Big Momma can be adopted at the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Animal Rescue League of Boston

The Animal Rescue league said the two-year-old Mastiff was found back in December on a cold, wet night at Trafton Park by a good Samaritan and was taken to the Malden Police Department for help.

She had a large mass on her stomach and was rushed to the Blue Pearl Vet Hospital in Charlestown. The hospital removed the mass and determined that it was a 13-pound benign tumor.

She was placed into the care of Big Daddy Doggie Daycare owner, Bill Bowdridge, and given a new name - Big Momma

Bowdridge cared for Big Momma during her recovery and also raised money to help fund the dog's surgery.

Now the Animal Rescue League of Boston is hoping Big Momma can find her forever home.

If you would like to adopt her please contact the Animal Rescue League of Boston at 617-426-9170.  

The rescue also urges pet owners to reach out to their local animal control or animal welfare organization if they are struggling to afford or deal with a pet's medical condition.

They are asking anyone with information about Big Momma's abandonment to call Malden Police at 781-397-7171.  

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 10:56 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.