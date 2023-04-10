Watch CBS News
Local News

Does recent COVID case impact mammogram results? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Does recent COVID case impact mammogram results?
Does recent COVID case impact mammogram results? 01:11

BOSTON — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.    

Gus writes, "My wife has COVID and is scheduled for a mammogram on April 20. Will having COVID prior to a mammogram affect the results? She is a three-time cancer survivor, including breast and lymphoma."

The COVID-19 vaccines and boosters can cause lymph node swelling in the neck or armpit on the side someone received their shot. 

 COVID-19, the illness, can also cause lymph node swelling, often in the neck, though this is not a common symptom.  

Tell your wife to let the technician know that she recently had a COVID infection so they can keep that in mind when reviewing her films.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.   

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 5:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.