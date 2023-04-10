Does recent COVID case impact mammogram results? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Gus writes, "My wife has COVID and is scheduled for a mammogram on April 20. Will having COVID prior to a mammogram affect the results? She is a three-time cancer survivor, including breast and lymphoma."

The COVID-19 vaccines and boosters can cause lymph node swelling in the neck or armpit on the side someone received their shot.

COVID-19, the illness, can also cause lymph node swelling, often in the neck, though this is not a common symptom.

Tell your wife to let the technician know that she recently had a COVID infection so they can keep that in mind when reviewing her films.

