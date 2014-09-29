Doctors Recommend IUDs, Implants For Teen Birth Control

BOSTON (CBS) - The nation's most influential pediatricians' group is making new recommendations to prevent teen pregnancy. The American Academy of Pediatrics is now recommending IUDs and implants as first line options for preventing pregnancy in adolescents.

Dr. Rebecca O'Brien of Boston Children's Hospital says it's a good choice for young people. "It's very safe and highly reliable," says Dr. O'Brien. "Once these devices are inserted, there's basically a 100 percent efficacy against pregnancy."

IUDs last three to 10 years. Implants under the skin work for three. Both require a medical procedure.

Teen pregnancy rates have been going down the past two decades. Pediatricians say they rates will drop even further with these new recommendations.

"With these methods there's no chance of messing it up," explains Dr. Julie Nagpal of Mount Sinai Hospital. "Once you have it, it's there until you're ready to take it out."

The American Academy of Pediatrics also reminds teens to always use condoms to protect against sexually transmitted diseases.

There are some small risks with the long term contraceptives, like infection at the time they're inserted, and a rare complication of uterine rupture with the IUD.

