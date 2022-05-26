Watch CBS News
Doctors may soon be able to treat cataracts without surgery

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- One day, doctors may be able to treat cataracts with a drug instead of surgery.

A cataract develops when proteins clump in the lens of the eye, causing clouding and a loss of vision over time. Surgery has been the mainstay of treatment for this common condition for many years, but researchers in the UK are studying a chemical compound. 

They found almost half of the mice treated with the drug had improvement in their cataracts.  More research is needed to see whether the drug works in humans as well but could possibly be used to treat patients in the future without surgery. 

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years.

