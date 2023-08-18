Bedford orthodontist and hygienist raised in Hawaii organize toothbrush and toothpaste drive for fire victims

BEDFORD - Sprinkled around a Bedford orthodontist office is a reminder of the Hawaiian spirit, as recovery efforts are underway on Maui.

"Some of them I found over in Hawaii at little antique stores," said Dr. Richard Hesby.

The tikis, the surfboard and old Hawaiian posters – it's all reminiscent of Dr. Hesby's upbringing in Hawaii. His father was a navy dentist in Oahu.

To see Maui destroyed by wildfires has been devastating to say the least.

"It's awful. It's really heartbreaking. I have friends that are still there," Dr. Hesby explained.

We interviewed his friend, Janine Opupele, last week when she was struggling to find loved ones displaced by the fires.

"They found him! Yes, so he's okay," she said.

That relief turned to anguish when she saw what's left of the island she once called home.

"It's been worse," Opupele told WBZ-TV. "I think that the more and more they're looking for people and unable to identify them – it just got more hurtful."

Those who were able to escape found shelter at Opupele's old high school where toiletries and other necessities are running low.

"On that list was toothbrushes and I said 'perfect, I work in a dentist office,'" Opupele said.

The dental hygienist is rallying other dentists in the area to chip in.

"Personal hygiene things, toothpaste, toothbrushes so forth that I'm working on getting to the area," said Dr. Hesby. "They have nothing over there, it's awful."

Opupele said, "Concord-Lexington Family Periodontists have donated about 100 toothbrushes and several cases of toothpaste and floss."

Helping more than 5,000 miles away from Maui.

Three large boxes of dental supplies arrived on the island and are being dispersed to those who need it most – proving that "Aloha Spirit" never leaves you.

"I think everybody understands Aloha Spirit whether you live in Hawaii or not," Dr. Hesby explained. "I think there's a sense of community."