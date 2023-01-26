It Happens Here: Pembroke husband and wife develop popular beard care products

PEMBROKE - There's a small business in Pembroke, situated right on Route 53, that has a cult following internationally.

"I have not shaved all the way since 2012 when my son was born," says Nick Phelps, co-owner of Doctor Nick's Amazing Man Stuff.

As you might have guessed from the looks of Nick, they specialize in beard care products.

Nick and Jill Phelps, the owners of Doctor Nick's Amazing Man Stuff. CBS Boston

"We make amazing stuff for amazing men," says Nick's wife and co-owner of the business, Jill Phelps.

Their products have taken the skin care world by storm, with a product line featuring only all-natural ingredients and they're all hand-made.

Doctor Nick's Amazing Man Stuff beard care products. CBS Boston

"From start to finish, we do everything here in house, so we can guarantee amazing results, because we control the process from start to finish," says Nick.

And we do mean this husband-wife team hand-makes everything, from blends of oils to the bottle labeling to the bottle filling - all done by a three-person team.

They even "test" the product themselves.

"We joke around on our website that we do believe in live animal testing, and I am our live animal test subject," Nick says.

The beard wash, beard conditioner, beard oil and beard butter are selling at a hair-raising clip, even overseas.

And Nick and Jill want to pay it forward. They've started working with homeless organizations, including the Friends of Boston's Homeless, to donate their products.

"For every one bottle of body wash that we sell, we donate a bottle of the same size to that organization," Nick told WBZ-TV. "These guys need to feel good about themselves, they need to be clean, and they need to have good skin, just like the rest of us do."

And they've now extended that mission to barbershops, partnering with them to get haircuts and beard trims for homeless people trying to get back into the workforce.

"I truly feel it's not about the money," says Nick. "We've created this community that is more rewarding than anything else I've done professionally."

"Everyone deserves to feel good in their skin," says Jill.

To learn more and check out their products, visit their website.