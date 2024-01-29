Can magnesium supplements help you sleep? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

WBZ-TV viewer Bonnie writes, "I have a lot of trouble sleeping at night and melatonin doesn't seem to help. A friend told me to try magnesium supplements. What are your thoughts?"

There is some evidence that magnesium can help you sleep longer and feel less tired and may also help reduce the anxiety that some people feel when they wake up in the middle of the night.

You can get magnesium from foods like leafy greens, whole grains, seeds, and nuts and supplements are also available.

But you have to do your research because there are many supplement formulations available.

For example, magnesium glycinate is more easily absorbed in the GI tract compared to say, magnesium oxide which is often used to treat constipation or heartburn.

Talk to your doctor about whether it's safe for you to take magnesium supplements in the first place.

