Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey to speak at Democratic National Convention Thursday night

Young Massachusetts voters say the DNC has their attention

Young Massachusetts voters say the DNC has their attention

Young Massachusetts voters say the DNC has their attention

BOSTON - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will be one of the speakers at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Thursday night, shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the party's nomination for president.

Healey is expected to speak at 8:15 p.m. on the fourth and final night of the convention at the United Center.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Maura Healey at Roxbury Community College in Boston, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Mark Stockwell/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Healey and Harris are both former attorneys general. Harris was California's attorney general from 2011 to 2017, when she left after being elected to the U.S. Senate. Healey was attorney general in Massachusetts from 2015 until last year when she became governor.

Healey is one of 116 Massachusetts delegates at the DNC this week. Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Secretary of State Bill Galvin and Attorney General Andrea Campbell have also been there.

Galvin came back to Boston early and is serving as acting governor until Healey returns Friday.

In Massachusetts, if the governor and lieutenant governor are out of town, the secretary of state fills in. If he's out, Campbell would be next in line to be in charge.

On Wednesday, Healey was a part of the Democratic Women Governors panel in Chicago. The panel was hosted by "Seinfeld" and "VEEP" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Healey was asked what advice she has for Harris.

"I've got to rep Massachusetts. Converse made, keep rocking the converse. Keep drinking water. Stay on offense," Healey said. "And know, Kamala, that there are girls and women out there all across America, all across the world who are looking to see this happen, and more than that, who need to see this happen. And with the help of everybody out there, and everybody coming to play, we're going to make this happen."