Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović named MLS All-Star

FOXBORO -- Djordje Petrović has been turning away shots for the Revolution all season. The New England keeper is now heading to his first career MLS All-Star Game.

Petrović was among the 26 players named to the 2023 MLS All-Star team on Tuesday, after tallying a 9-3-6 record and six clean sheets through 18 starts for the Revs this season. The 23-year-old Serbian native currently ranks second in MLS with 75 saves and a 77.1 save percentage on the year.

Petrović is the fifth Revolution goalkeeper to earn an MLS All-Star nod and the first since Matt Turner in 2021. Petrović will now square off against Turner in net during the exhibition, with the MLS All-Stars set to take on Turner and Arsenal FC of the English Premier League on Wednesday, July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Petrović made his debut for the Revs midway through last season and has done nothing but stop shots for New England. He leads MLS with 160 saves since making his debut last June, and his 13 shutouts are the third-most in the league in that span.

The Revs and Petrović have a big match coming up this weekend, when they visit Supporters' Shield leaders FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The two clubs are currently separated by seven points in the standings.