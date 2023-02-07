Distracted driver 'scrolling through Facebook' ends up on T tracks, police say

BROOKLINE - A driver "scrolling through Facebook" on their phone ended up on the Green Line tracks in Brookline, Transit police said.

Photos show a banged-up Jeep on the tracks at Beacon Street and Strathmore Road. Police said the driver was distracted enough to crash through fencing and onto the train tracks at 4 a.m. on Sunday.

2/5 4AM operator scrolling through Facebook on their cellphone was distracted enough they crashed through protective fencing and onto the GL tracks at Beacon/Strathmore in Brookline. Charges will be sought. #MBTA pic.twitter.com/Cne3KwEsMC — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 7, 2023

Charges will be sought against the driver, according to police.

The next day, police said a 22-year-old driver from Ashland was speeding when he ignored a red light, hit a pole and landed on Green Line tracks at the Museum of Fine Arts stop in Boston. No one was hurt, but police said he'll face charges of operating to endanger, speeding and running a red light.