Dion Lewis, former Patriots running back, arrested in Florida

FOXBORO – Former New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis was arrested Monday in Florida.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was arrested around 2 p.m. on a charge of trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance.

Dion Lewis following his arrest on September 18, 2023. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County officials did not release specifics about the arrest.

Lewis was released on $500 cash bond.

A running back in the NFL for eight years, Lewis played three seasons with the Tom Brady-led Patriots. He played in the team's Super Bowl win over Atlanta, and was also a member of the team that lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.