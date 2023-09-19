Dion Lewis, former Patriots running back, arrested in Florida
FOXBORO – Former New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis was arrested Monday in Florida.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was arrested around 2 p.m. on a charge of trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance.
Hillsborough County officials did not release specifics about the arrest.
Lewis was released on $500 cash bond.
A running back in the NFL for eight years, Lewis played three seasons with the Tom Brady-led Patriots. He played in the team's Super Bowl win over Atlanta, and was also a member of the team that lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.
