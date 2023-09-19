Watch CBS News
Local News

Dion Lewis, former Patriots running back, arrested in Florida

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO – Former New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis was arrested Monday in Florida.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was arrested around 2 p.m. on a charge of trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance.

dion-lewis.jpg
Dion Lewis following his arrest on September 18, 2023. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County officials did not release specifics about the arrest.

Lewis was released on $500 cash bond.

A running back in the NFL for eight years, Lewis played three seasons with the Tom Brady-led Patriots. He played in the team's Super Bowl win over Atlanta, and was also a member of the team that lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.