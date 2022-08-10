Dighton man charged with punching clerk when credit card declined at Auburn gas station

Man accused of attacking teen and her mother at Auburn gas station

Man accused of attacking teen and her mother at Auburn gas station

Man accused of attacking teen and her mother at Auburn gas station

AUBURN - A man allegedly beat a teenager working at a gas station and her mother when his credit card was declined.

Police say 30-year-old Kyle Fitta, of North Dighton, punched the 19-year-old clerk in the face when his credit card wouldn't go through at a gas station in Auburn. When her mother, who is the store manager, tried to intervene, police said he attacked her as well.

Both women were punched, kicked and thrown against the store displays and floor.

A customer who saw the attack went into the store and screamed at Fitta to stop. Fitta allegedly then took the mother's keys and cell phone before leaving. He then drove his car to the Mass Pike where, police say, he caused a crash, assaulted another driver and resisted arrest by State Police.

Fitta is now facing several charges.

The clerk had a broken nose, a black eye and a cut above her eye that required stitches. Her mother had a black eye, cuts and bruises and a back injury. They are expected to be OK.