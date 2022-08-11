Over 100 goats seized from Dighton farm last January now up for adoption

DIGHTON -- More than 100 goats that were rescued from a farm in Dighton are now up for adoption.

The goats vary in age, and there are more two dozen baby goats that were born after the rescue in January.

The previous owner of the goats is involved in an ongoing law enforcement case and did not pay a $100,000 security bond that was due on July 29.

The owner's name was not released by police, but because the bond was not paid, the MSPCA at Nevins Farm is looking to find new homes for the animals.

Over 100 goats have been put up for adoption by the MSPCA-Angell. MSPCA-Angell

You can apply to adopt them by visiting the MSPCA's website.

"The sheer number of animals [in this case] and significance of their medical needs have stretched all of our space and staff resources to the max, but those challenges are worth it knowing that we are able to find them new loving homes," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.

If the goats are not your style, there is also one emu named Jerry that is available for adoption.