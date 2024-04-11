Rhode Island teen charged in Dighton hit-and-run that killed 57-year-old man

DIGHTON - A 19-year-old Rhode Island man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed Paul DeMoura.

Michael Laboy, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested at his job in Taunton. He faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash - death resulting.

"During that interview, he admitted that he had struck something. He thought it was a deer and hoped that he could just walk away. But that it could be a person, and he didn't want to think that it was a person," a prosecutor said in court.

DeMoura was found on the side of Route 44 in Dighton by an off-duty police officer at about 10 p.m. April 4. The officer called 911. DeMoura was rushed to Morton Hospital in Taunton where he was pronounced dead. He was a father and grandfather and was out for his nightly walk when he was killed.