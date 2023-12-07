Watch CBS News
Drinking too much diet soda could be bad for your liver, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new study finds that drinking too much diet soda could be bad for your liver and your weight could also contribute.

A team in China studied more than 2,300 participants and found that those who reported "always" drinking diet soda were more likely to have metabolism dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, often referred to as fatty liver, which is characterized by an accumulation of fat in the liver. Fatty liver is estimated to affect up to half of the world's population, and while it causes no symptoms, it can eventually progress to scarring and cirrhosis.

Researchers believe that excessive intake of artificial sweeteners found in diet soda promotes insulin resistance and weight gain which can lead to fat deposits in the liver. But they said clinical trials are needed to further study this possible association between diet soda intake and fatty liver disease.   

December 7, 2023

