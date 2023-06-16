Watch CBS News
Missing Lynn man Joel De Los Reyes last seen leaving party; 911 call from Revere was disconnected

By WBZ-News Staff

CHELSEA - State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Lynn man who went missing after leaving a party in Chelsea.

Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes, 24, was last seen getting into a Lyft in front of 168 Shurtleff Street in Chelsea at 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, June 11. The Lyft ride ended at 3:56 a.m., which is when his cellphone dialed 911 and connected to Revere Police. The call disconnected and police tried to call the number back several times but were unsuccessful. Police said the call was made in the area of American Legion Highway in Revere. They've been unable to determine the phone's location since.

Dickson "Joel" De Los Reyes was last seen leaving a party in Chelsea on June 11, 2023. Massachusetts State Police

De Los Reyes is a Hispanic man who stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black vest, a white long-sleeve shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 1:05 PM

