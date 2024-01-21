"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney hosts library benefit at his Plainville bookstore

PLAINVILLE - Local author Jeff Kinney, creator of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" book series, hosted two a benefit in Plainville Sunday to support libraries and librarians.

Kinney hosted two pop-ups at his bookstore, An Unlikely Story. After the hour-long event, Kinney stuck around to sign dozens of autographs for fans.

Kinney's latest book, "No Brainer," was released last fall and on his worldwide promotional tour, he gave tens of thousands of dollars to libraries. He kept that spirit of giving alive in Plainville on Sunday.

"We decided to create this game show-style format that benefits libraries and librarians," said Kinney. "So kids get to come onstage and compete against authors, a librarian gets to come onstage to compete, to win prize money for local libraries."