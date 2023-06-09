'You're doing this right now?' Live wedding painter Devin Tormey captures special events in portraits

BOSTON - When planning a wedding, you need to book the big vendors, like hair, make-up, and a photographer. But, what about a live wedding painter?

That's what Devin Tormey does as her full-time job, thanks to a chance moment last April when she decided to pick up the phone and call into radio station Kiss 108 during a segment about weddings.

"I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. I had seen it on social media. I had seen other artists excelling in this field and I thought, as a commission artist, as a studio artist primarily, I should try this out. This is new, this is exciting, this is something that will take me places," said Tormey. "I just wanted to talk about it. I just wanted to explain what it was and see what they thought and they said this is going to happen for you."

And it did happen - immediately.

"I had so many people reaching out to me asking how does this work? What is your pricing like? When can I book you? And I had to start my business within three days," Tormey told WBZ-TV.

Now, she has 35 weddings booked this season all over New England.

"This is my full-time gig. I am so grateful to be able to say that" said Tormey. "It's crazy to think back about it and see where I am a year later. It has transformed my life completely."

Tormey typically shows up to the venue two hours before the wedding starts and gets to work on the background. Then, she takes photos of the bride and groom and recreates the moment with acrylic paints while the wedding is happening.

"You have people who have never seen this before and are in shock," Tormey said. "They say 'You're doing this right now? Did you start this yesterday or the day before? You're doing this right now?'"

Devin Tormey paints portraits during weddings. CBS Boston

"It's the energy of the day that gets me through eight hours of painting, you know, getting to speak with the guests, getting to hear the music the DJ is playing, everything happening around me. I absolutely love to take it all in and transform that energy into the painting," she said.

When Alyssa Fabianek and her husband tied the knot in March this year, they chose to have a live wedding painter over other kinds of vendors.

"A painting you can hang up in your house and see it all the time and capture a moment you treasure from the day, so I think that was our big thing," said Fabianek.

The couple took photos with their dogs on their wedding day, but they weren't allowed at the venue. But, with Tormey's help, they were able to create that special moment.

"She's so talented. We just stared at it for a long time, and we still continue to," said Fabienik. "It means the world to have a custom piece that means so much to us."

"I can see people making the decision to budget for us and it's a great feeling to be part of someone's most important day of their lives. It's a big responsibility and something I don't take lightly."

Tormey hopes to paint weddings for years to come and she hopes her story inspires others to go after their dreams.

"Just start. Even if you don't feel ready," said Tormey. "If it's something you love, you need to go after it one way or another because we only have one life. You have to make what you want happen. That's my advice at least."

Tormey is fully booked for this year. But, she is taking inquiries for 2024.