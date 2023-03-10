Devin McCourty shoots down free agency pitch from Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day

BOSTON -- We still don't know if Devin McCourty will return for a 14th NFL season. But if he does come back, the veteran safety is making it clear that he will only play for the New England Patriots.

McCourty has played all 13 seasons of his career in New England, making big plays for the Patriots defense while also providing leadership as a 12-time team captain. He's an integral part of the team, and it looks like the Patriots are the only team he wants to play for should he continue his career.

That hasn't stopped other players from making a free agent pitch to McCourty. On Thursday night, L.A. Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day tried his best, tweeting at McCourty, "Dev what's good, I hear you're a free agent is that correct?"

Like McCourty, Joseph-Day also went to Rutgers. But the Scarlett Knight connection wasn't enough to get McCourty thinking about a move out west, as he shot down Joseph-Day's pitch rather quickly.

"I only look good in a pats uniform bro," McCourty tweeted back.

😂😂😂😂I only look good in a pats uniform bro https://t.co/2ZevsS87Jv — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 10, 2023

No arguments here. Joseph-Day admitted defeat in another, slightly more colorful Tweet, but said that he respects McCourty's stance.

"Just know the Rutgers connection will thrive out in LA. You can get a head start on some post career stuff in this market, and you can wear some of the sickest jerseys in the NFL," Joseph-Day added.

With that, McCourty poked fun at current Chargers linebacker and former New England teammate Kyle Van Noy.

I wish I could have played with you…u had to deal with that slap @KVN_03 😂😂😂 — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 10, 2023

McCourty will turn 36 in August, but he still played at a high level for the Patriots in 2022. He finished the season with 71 tackles, four interceptions (tied for the most on the team), eight passes defended, and a forced fumble.

If he wants to continue to wear a Patriots uniform, Bill Belichick and company will likely welcome McCourty back with open arms.