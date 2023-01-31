Devin McCourty reportedly recovering from shoulder surgery

BOSTON -- It's unknown whether or not Devin McCourty will continue playing football. If he does return to the field, he'll have to rehab from shoulder surgery first.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday that the veteran safety underwent shoulder surgery after the season.

In a reminder of the physical toll that players endure, Patriots safety Devin McCourty is recovering from shoulder surgery, according to league sources.



McCourty was an ironman in 2022, playing 97.2% of the defensive snaps.



Had INT, another PBU, and fumble recovery in finale. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 31, 2023

McCourty, as Reiss noted, played in 97.17 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps, far and away the most on the team. Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley ranked second with 80.27 percent of the defensive snaps. McCourty played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps in 13 games.

At 35 years old and in his 13th NFL season, McCourty intercepted four passes, defensed eight total passes, recovered a fumble, and recorded 71 total tackles (54 solo) for the eighth-ranked Patriots defense.

McCourty's contract voids at the end of the league year, setting him up to become a free agent. But the safety has discussed the possibility of retiring dating back to the week of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams four years ago, so the day may soon come when McCourty walks away. The shoulder rehab may influence him that way, but some clarity likely might not come until later in the offseason.