Devin McCourty backs Mac Jones: "He's excited to be a leader"

FOXBORO -- It has been quite the year for Mac Jones. There was excitement surrounding the quarterback heading into his second NFL season, as he was seen as the future of the New England Patriots.

That quickly soured as the Patriots struggled through training camp an the preseason, and then went 8-9 to miss out on the postseason. Many in New England are now doubting Jones' future at the most important position on the field.

But Jones received a huge vote of confidence from an important now-former member of the organization. As he said goodbye to the Patriots and shut the book on his 13-year career in New England, Devin McCourty backed Jones as the leader the Patriots need.

"I know the team has great leadership because of guys like him," McCourty said during his ceremony at the Patriots Hall of Fame.

He was even more complimentary of Jones during a 1-on-1 chat with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche. McCourty isn't too surprised people are being so critical of the quarterback, which comes with the territory at that position.

"I remind him that in 2014, most of this area wanted Jimmy [Garoppolo] to start over Tom Brady. Since then, he's won four more Super Bowls," he recalled. "I think Mac is a great kid and works his butt off. He's excited to be a leader; not just excited to play quarterback for the New England Patriots. He's excited about leading men on that football field."

McCourty, whose selection at No. 27 in the 2010 NFL Draft drew plenty of criticism from pundits, has a good feel for what the QB is going through at the moment.

"He's dealing with some of what I dealt with when I was young; a lot of outside noise," said McCourty. "Make sure you focus on the people inside the building that are supporting and pushing you. That's who you're going to play that and I think he knows that. He's well-grounded and I think he's going to enjoy the rest of his time in New England."