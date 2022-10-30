DeVante Parker suffers knee injury on Patriots' first offensive play vs. Jets

Patriots GameDay: Should Mac Jones be looking over his shoulder?

BOSTON -- DeVante Parker's Sunday got off to a rough start.

The Patriots receiver suffered a knee injury on New England's first offensive snap in their game in New Jersey against the Jets.

The team initially listed Parker as questionable to return, but Parker remained on the sideline with a member of the Patriots' training staff during their second offensive drive. Later in that second drive, Parker made his way to the locker room for further evaluation.

He didn't play for the rest of the first half, and he was ruled out after halftime.

The injury came when Parker ran a slant route off the left side of the Patriots' formation. Mac Jones delivered a pass to Parker, but Jets defensive back D.J. Reed was able to break up the pass by getting his arm into Parker's midsection. Reed then appeared to have landed on Parker's right leg while falling to the turf.

#Patriots WR DeVante Parker questionable to return after this injury. Mechanism can lead to MCL sprain. If he stays loose and feels ok, possible to return. All depends on symptoms. pic.twitter.com/et4E1KJvH2 — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) October 30, 2022

Parker, 29, entered Sunday with 15 receptions (on 27 targets) for 321 yards and one touchdown on the season, ranking second on the team in receiving yards, tied for second in receiving touchdowns, and third in receptions.