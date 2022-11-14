DeVante Parker returns to Patriots practice after missing two weeks

Sports Final: How did things break for Patriots during their bye week?

BOSTON -- The Patriots held a rare Monday practice as they come off their bye week, and they were rejoined by a key piece of the offense.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was back on the practice field, after he missed the last two weeks with a knee injury.

DeVante Parker back at practice after dealing with a knee injury. @wbzsports pic.twitter.com/uFttRIOEBb — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 14, 2022

Parker suffered that knee injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' win in Week 8, and he missed the rest of that game and the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Colts.

Despite missing that time, Parker still ranks second on the Patriots with 321 receiving yards this season, on 15 receptions. He has one touchdown.

The 5-4 Patriots are getting in an extra day of work, as they normally practice Wednesday through Friday. They'll host the 6-3 Jets on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.