DeVante Parker returns to Patriots practice after missing two weeks
BOSTON -- The Patriots held a rare Monday practice as they come off their bye week, and they were rejoined by a key piece of the offense.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker was back on the practice field, after he missed the last two weeks with a knee injury.
Parker suffered that knee injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' win in Week 8, and he missed the rest of that game and the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Colts.
Despite missing that time, Parker still ranks second on the Patriots with 321 receiving yards this season, on 15 receptions. He has one touchdown.
The 5-4 Patriots are getting in an extra day of work, as they normally practice Wednesday through Friday. They'll host the 6-3 Jets on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.
