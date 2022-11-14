Watch CBS News
Sports

DeVante Parker returns to Patriots practice after missing two weeks

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Sports Final: How did things break for Patriots during their bye week?
Sports Final: How did things break for Patriots during their bye week? 05:37

BOSTON -- The Patriots held a rare Monday practice as they come off their bye week, and they were rejoined by a key piece of the offense.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was back on the practice field, after he missed the last two weeks with a knee injury.

Parker suffered that knee injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' win in Week 8, and he missed the rest of that game and the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Colts.

Despite missing that time, Parker still ranks second on the Patriots with 321 receiving yards this season, on 15 receptions. He has one touchdown.

The 5-4 Patriots are getting in an extra day of work, as they normally practice Wednesday through Friday. They'll host the 6-3 Jets on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 1:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.