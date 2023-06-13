DeVante Parker not particularly keen on fielding questions about DeAndre Hopkins

FOXBORO -- With DeAndre Hopkins scheduled for a free-agent visit to New England this week, several players have faced questions about the potential of adding some All-Pro talent to the receiving corps. Players haven't openly campaigned for Hopkins to sign with the Patriots, but they've generally handled their responses with a clear level of openness to the idea.

DeVante Parker handled the questions a little differently.

A veteran receiver himself, Parker didn't have much to say when asked about Hopkins. After a practice that saw him make a handful of impressive catches, his brief back-and-forth with reporters went like this:

Reporter: What would you think about him coming aboard? Parker: "I don't know. I'm just focused on us right now, you know? Great player, but I'm just focused on us." Reporter: Have you ever met him or talked to him at all? Parker: "Focused on us." Reporter: Do you feel like this group could use some help? Parker: "Focused on us, man. Next question. No, no -- Next question."

The "focused on us" part is in line with most of the answers players have offered up over the past week, but there was still a clear distaste for the question on Parker's part.

Whatever the case may be, a resolution could be coming fairly soon. Hopkins is scheduled to visit with the Patriots on Wednesday, which could perhaps put an end to the questions and provide some clarity on what the Patriots' receiving corps will look like heading into training camp.