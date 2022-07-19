It looks like DeVante Parker won't be wearing No. 11 for Patriots after all

BOSTON -- In an offseason low on buzz, one of the more notable events of the past few months involved DeVante Parker becoming the first Patriots player to wear the No. 11 jersey since Julian Edelman's retirement. That story, though, might have been a false start.

The veteran receiver shared a photo of his locker via his Instagram story on Tuesday, and it showed that he dropped a one from that jersey number. The display above his locker now shows No. 1 next to his name.

Looks like DeVante Parker took N’Keal Harry’s jersey #1 instead of #11. Via Parker on IG. pic.twitter.com/EtKpfEU6LQ — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 19, 2022

When Parker joined the Patriots, No. 1 wasn't available, as N'Keal Harry grabbed that number a year ago after Cam Newton was released. But with last week's trade of Harry to the Bears, the No. 1 opened up, and Parker apparently seized the opportunity. The Patriots' online roster page has not yet been updated to reflect this change, but Parker seems like a reliable source for this bit of news.

The jersey No. 1 sat dormant for a long time prior to Newton wearing it in 2020. It had only been worn by three players prior to then, and they were all kickers: Tony Franklin from 1984-87, Eric Schubert for his one game in 1987, and John Smith from 1974-83.

The 29-year-old Parker had only worn No. 11 during his seven years in Miami. Now with a new team, it's time for a new number.