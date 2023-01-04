DeVante Parker returns to Patriots practice, but Marcus Jones still missing

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are not talking to reporters on Wednesday, but they did practice ahead of Week 18's must-win matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Wide receiver DeVante Parker returned to the session, indicating that he could potentially play in New England's regular-season finale on Sunday.

Parker has missed the last three weeks due to a concussion that he suffered on his first snap of New England's Week 14 win in Arizona. He did not practice at all last week, so his return on Wednesday is a good sign for the New England offense.

Cornerback Jalen Mills was also present at the media portion of Wednesday's practice. He hasn't played since Thanksgiving night due to a groin injury, but did return to practice last Friday in limited capacity.

There was no sign of rookie corner Marcus Jones though, after he missed last week's win over Miami with a concussion. Likewise, tight end Jonnu Smith (also suffering from a concussion) was not spotted at the media portion of Wednesday's practice.

The Patriots will release their first injury report of the week later on Wednesday, which will shed more light into who practiced and who didn't on Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bills did not practice on Wednesday as the team waits for news on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night and remains in critical condition as of Wednesday. The Bills did hold meetings and a walkthrough on Wednesday, their first day of preparations for Week 18 against New England.

The mood at Patriots practice today just seemed different. Yes, the music was on but you could sense a drop in energy, and understandably so. As of right now, the Pats-Bills game in Buffalo is on as scheduled. We won’t hear from the Patriots now until tomorrow. @wbz pic.twitter.com/ivBmxLEJJQ — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) January 4, 2023

