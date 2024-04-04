Elderly woman killed, child injured in New Hampshire house explosion during snowstorm

DERRY, NH - A grandmother was killed, and her 11-year-old granddaughter was injured when a house exploded in Derry, New Hampshire during a snowstorm Thursday morning. Relatives tell WBZ the explosion was caused by a tree falling onto a 200-pound propane tank next to the home.

Firefighters responded to the home on Goodhue Road at about 11:40 a.m. There was heavy fire when crews arrived. Neighbors in the area say they heard and felt the explosion.

A house in Derry, New Hampshire exploded during a snowstorm CBS Boston

The 11-year-old girl was able to run out of the house. She was taken to a Boston hospital with burns.

New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said there is no danger to other homes in the area. "There is propane at that house, we've identified that as the only gas that's there," Toomey said.

Firefighters said the weather conditions made battling the fire difficult. Crews were still on scene late Thursday afternoon putting out hotspots.

The cause of the explosion and fire remains under investigation.