Derry, NH firefighters rush to free young girl trapped by falling tree during nor'easter

DERRY, N.H. – Firefighters and police officers used chainsaws, shovels, and their bare hands to free a young girl who was trapped by a falling tree in New Hampshire during a powerful March nor'easter.

It happened Tuesday just before 2 p.m. on Kilrea Road.

A child was trapped by a falling tree in Derry, N.H. Derry Fire Department

The girl was playing outside near her parent, who was clearing snow and watched as the large tree crashed to the ground.

It took a total of 16 firefighters and three police officers about 20 minutes to free the girl from underneath the tree.

The girl was brought to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment. Firefighters said she suffered minor injuries and "was found to be in good spirits."

First published on March 14, 2023 / 4:19 PM

