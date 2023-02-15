Derrick White stayed in Milwaukee after loss to Bucks to see an ear specialist

BOSTON -- You can now add Derrick White to the lengthy list of injured Celtics. After leading the shorthanded C's in scoring in a gutsy overtime loss to the Bucks on Tuesday night, White remained in Milwaukee to see an ear specialist.

A second-quarter collision while fighting for a loose ball left White with difficulty hearing out of his left ear, according to NBA-TV's Jarred Greenberg. To play things safe with the team's hottest players, White did not fly back to Boston with the team after the 131-125 defeat.

The injury didn't slow White down against the Bucks, as he played 43 minutes and scored a team-high 27 points to go with 12 assists. But it will likely keep him out of Wednesday night's Celtics clash with the Pistons in Boston -- the team's final game ahead of the All-Star break -- barring a clean bill of health and a quick flight out of the Dairy State.

White has been on fire lately, averaging over 20 points and 5.8 assists over his last 11 games. He's picked up the slack with Marcus Smart out with an ankle injury over the last three weeks, and is a big reason why the Celtics remain in first place.

But his likely absence Wednesday will leave Boston even more shorthanded against Detroit. Jayson Tatum will miss his second straight game with an illness, while Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Smart likely won't player either. At least Al Horford, who sat out Tuesday's game with right knee soreness, is expected to return to the fray.

The Celtics remain in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 41-17 record, but their lead over the Bucks was trimmed to just half-a-game with Tuesday night's loss.