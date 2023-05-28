Derrick White is now on a list with Michael Jordan for playoff buzzer-beaters while facing elimination

BOSTON -- As of one day ago, there was a list that included just one name on it. That name was Michael Jordan.

But the GOAT now has to make some room for a newcomer, and he goes by the name of Derrick White.

White's instincts led him to the basket in the final second of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, where he tipped in Marcus Smart's miss at the buzzer to give the Celtics an unbelievable victory to keep their season alive and force a Game 7 in Boston.

It was the type of play you might see once in your life. And as it turns out, a basket in that specific scenario had only happened once before.

Prior to Saturday night, the only player to hit a buzzer-beater in the playoffs while his team trailed while facing elimination was none other than His Airness.

Derrick White is the 2nd player in NBA history to make a game-winning buzzer-beater when facing elimination and his team trailed prior to the shot.



The other player to do this? Michael Jordan in 1989 vs the Cavaliers.



h/t @bball_ref pic.twitter.com/kQA6mJrOee — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2023

Jordan's shot was, of course, one that has been seen millions of times over the decades.

White's wasn't quite the same in terms of structure, but the end result was the same.

Jordan's came in the decisive Game 5 of the Bulls' first-round series against the Cavs, moving the Bulls to the second round and ending Cleveland's season. The stakes were higher for White, coming in Game 6 of the conference finals.

But there's still work to be done on that end, as the Celtics need to win Game 7 in order to make this one matter. Still, for the time being, there's a list that includes the name Michael Jordan and Derrick White. A copy of that list -- even if a family member has to write it out and print it -- ought to be making its way into the White household shortly.