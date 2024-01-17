New AI-powered device DermaSensor could help detect skin cancer

BOSTON - One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime but it can be hard to tell the difference between a benign mole and cancer during a routine. Now, a new AI-powered device oculd help.

When a patient has a mole or other spot on the skin, most primary care providers have to rely on the naked eye to decide whether it could be cancer. The FDA has authorized the marketing of a first-of-its-kind hand-held device called DermaSensor that uses artificial intelligence and light to detect common skin cancers, including melanoma, in patients 40 and over.

In studies, the device was effective at distinguishing between benign and malignant lesions. The DermaSensor device would be used by a healthcare provider on a suspicious spot or mole to help decide whether a patient can be monitored over time or needs to see a dermatologist.