Derek Jeter is still not over Yankees' loss to Red Sox in 2004

BOSTON -- Derek Jeter is known for a few things from his playing days -- his steady leadership, his stoicism, his clutch performances, and his many championships chief among them.

But of course, no player is without failures. And for Jeter, the fall of 2004 remains a sore spot to this day.

That's according to Randy Wilkins, the director for the upcoming seven-part docuseries "The Captain" on ESPN. Appearing on the Bomber Brothers podcast, Wilkins discussed some of the topics that Jeter was less-than-pleased to rehash. The Yankees' collapse after holding a 3-0 series lead against Boston in the 2004 ALCS was obviously a big one.

"I think that there are moments that happened in his career that he's very clearly not over. Like he's not over losing the '01 World Series [to the Diamondbacks]. He's not over losing to the Red Sox in '04," Wilkins said on the podcast. "And I think that the emotions are still very raw to him."

Wilkins said that Jeter didn't really want to discuss those low points.

"He didn't even want to talk about it at one point," Wilkins shared. "I was like, nah, man, we gotta talk about it. We gotta keep going."

That being said, don't expect a weepy Derek Jeter to bemoan the exploits of those '04 Red Sox in the documentary.

"He's not a super emotional guy, so he's not gonna like be crying and like all demonstrative. That's just not his nature," Wilkins said. "But you can tell that some of those losses like really, really gnawed at him and he didn't forget them. He won't forget them. And it has a very specific impact on how he feels about things."