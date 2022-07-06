Watch CBS News
Red Sox fans not thrilled with Derek Jeter billboard outside Fenway Park

By Ken MacLeod

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is historic, but a new billboard featuring New York legend Derek Jeter has Sox fans shaking their heads.

The famous shortstop stares down at fans from behind the Green Monster to promote a seven-part ESPN documentary called "The Captain," which focuses on the five-time world champ's career.

And Red Sox fans have plenty to say about it.

"He's got a great career, great legacy in New York, but has no place in Boston. That's all I've got to say about that," said one Red Sox fan.

"I'm not a big fan of Derek Jeter. I hate his guts so much," said another fan.

Some fans, however, are willing to cut Jeter some slack.

"Probably get any other Yankee over the last 40 years and I wouldn't like it, but Derek Jeter is kind of a classy guy," admitted one fan.

Jeter played his last game at Fenway Park in 2014, but some fans say it feels like sandpaper scraping their skin as they approach the ballpark.

"I think he doesn't deserve to be in Boston," said a fan. "Maybe in New York but not here."

First published on July 5, 2022 / 11:43 PM

