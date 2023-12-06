Watch CBS News
Local News

Police announce 10 arrests related to shooting at Denny's in Nashua, NH

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire police on Wednesday announced they've made 10 arrests and are still looking for another suspect in connection with an early morning shooting at a Denny's parking lot in October.

The incident at the 24-hour restaurant happened on Oct. 29 at about 2:45 a.m. Police told WBZ-TV they responded to a report of at least 10 people fighting in the parking lot and found two people shot.

The gunshot victims had non-life-threatening injuries. Officers reported finding three guns at the scene and said multiple people tried to run from the area.

Edward Solanoreyes, a 30-year-old from Vermont, was arrested Tuesday and is facing several charges including first degree assault, criminal threatening with a firearm and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Rony Guzman-Encarnacion, a 28-year-old living in Nashua, is accused of possession of a deadly weapon and falsifying physical evidence, among other charges.

dennys-arrested.jpg
The 10 people arrested in connection with an October shooting outside a Denny's in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua police

Those facing felony riot charges are Yesther Pascual, David Del Villar Gonzalez, Robin Guzman-Encarnacion, Bryan Guzman, Miguel Ortiz, Jose Almanzar and Joel Sanchez.

The suspects were identified through witness interviews and a review of video evidence, police said.

There is still a warrant out for the arrest of 31-year-old Adonis Garcia of South Burlington, Vermont for a felony riot charge. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Nashua police. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 2:14 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.