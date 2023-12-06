Police announce 10 arrests related to shooting at Denny's in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire police on Wednesday announced they've made 10 arrests and are still looking for another suspect in connection with an early morning shooting at a Denny's parking lot in October.

The incident at the 24-hour restaurant happened on Oct. 29 at about 2:45 a.m. Police told WBZ-TV they responded to a report of at least 10 people fighting in the parking lot and found two people shot.

The gunshot victims had non-life-threatening injuries. Officers reported finding three guns at the scene and said multiple people tried to run from the area.

Edward Solanoreyes, a 30-year-old from Vermont, was arrested Tuesday and is facing several charges including first degree assault, criminal threatening with a firearm and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Rony Guzman-Encarnacion, a 28-year-old living in Nashua, is accused of possession of a deadly weapon and falsifying physical evidence, among other charges.

Those facing felony riot charges are Yesther Pascual, David Del Villar Gonzalez, Robin Guzman-Encarnacion, Bryan Guzman, Miguel Ortiz, Jose Almanzar and Joel Sanchez.

The suspects were identified through witness interviews and a review of video evidence, police said.

There is still a warrant out for the arrest of 31-year-old Adonis Garcia of South Burlington, Vermont for a felony riot charge. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Nashua police.