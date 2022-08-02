Dennis police increasing weekend beach patrols due to drinking, vandalism

DENNIS - Police say they are stepping up patrols of town beaches in Dennis on the weekends following cases of after-hours drinking and vandalism.

"The department continues to see instances of groups drinking alcohol on town beaches, primarily on weekend nights after the Beach Department staff has gone off duty, and vandalizing town property for use in bonfires," police wrote in a community notification posted to Facebook.

Last weekend police also boosted patrols when four minors were charged with underage alcohol possession, and several adults were told to take their alcohol off the beach.

Alcohol is not allowed on the beach, and repeat offenders could face a $300 fine.

Police said officers will be conducting patrols on foot, motorcycle and ATV.