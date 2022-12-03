Denis Leary, firefighters remember Worcester 6 on 23rd anniversary

WORCESTER - Many around Massachusetts paused Saturday to remember the Worcester 6.

Today marks the 23rd anniversary that 6 of our brothers paid the ultimate sacrifice. As the years pass we remember and honor that sacrifice. RIP Tom Spencer, Tim Jackson, Paul Brotherton, Jerry Lucey, Jay Lyons, Joe McGuirk. pic.twitter.com/AJucUAUdap — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) December 3, 2022

Twenty-three years ago, on December 3, 1999, six firefighters were killed in the Worcester Cold Storage fire.

Another year has passed, but the legacy our fallens brothers lives on. Please remember the Worcester 6 today. Paul Brotherton, Jerry Lucey, Tom Spencer, Tim Jackson, Jay Lyons, and Joe McGuirk made the ultimate sacrifice on Dec 3rd 1999, we never forget.#WorcFFsL1009 pic.twitter.com/wM9dFnjji8 — Worcester Fire Fighters Local 1009 (@WorcesterFD1009) December 3, 2022

Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III, and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk died after becoming trapped in the fire. It was determined to have been started by two homeless people. The firefighters died while looking for them inside the vacant warehouse.

Members of the Framingham Fire Dept pause a moment from working the pile to pay their respects as the remains of one of the "Worcester 6" are discovered. This was December 10, 1999, 1 week after the fire. (Photo Credit: Deputy Chief Kevin Burns, Retired) #Worcester6 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/gx9mdJQBZW — Framingham Fire Department (@FraminghamFire) December 3, 2022

Lucey was actor and comedian Denis Leary's cousin. Spencer was a childhood friend of Leary's. Less than a year after the fire, the Worcester native created the Leary Firefighters Foundation which raises money and resources for fire departments across the country.

Leary himself tweeted out a remembrance of the event.