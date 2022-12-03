Denis Leary, firefighters remember Worcester 6 on 23rd anniversary
WORCESTER - Many around Massachusetts paused Saturday to remember the Worcester 6.
Twenty-three years ago, on December 3, 1999, six firefighters were killed in the Worcester Cold Storage fire.
Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III, and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk died after becoming trapped in the fire. It was determined to have been started by two homeless people. The firefighters died while looking for them inside the vacant warehouse.
Lucey was actor and comedian Denis Leary's cousin. Spencer was a childhood friend of Leary's. Less than a year after the fire, the Worcester native created the Leary Firefighters Foundation which raises money and resources for fire departments across the country.
Leary himself tweeted out a remembrance of the event.
