Demonstrators at East Boston substation arrested

BOSTON - Protesters trying to stop a new Eversource substation in East Boston may find an ally with Governor Maura Healey.

Opponents say a substation doesn't belong in a densely populated area, but Eversource says East Boston needs the facility because it's growing so fast. CBS Boston

Two more demonstrators were arrested at the site Wednesday. Opponents say a substation doesn't belong in a densely populated area, but Eversource says East Boston needs the facility because it's growing so fast.

In a statement, Gov. Healey said, "I'm disappointed in the process, timing and siting of the East Eagle substation. ... We are committed to reforming the siting approval process and working with communities and stakeholders to ensure that environmental justice communities are no longer disproportionately burdened by these facilities."

Work on the project started last week. The governor's statement did not indicate that there's anything she can do now that the project is underway."