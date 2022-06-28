Demolition of Norwood Hospital, ruined by 2020 flood, underway

NORWOOD -- Demolition is underway at Norwood Hospital. The hospital has been closed since it flooded in June 2020 when nearly six inches of rain fell in just a few hours.

A new 400,000-square-foot facility will be built on the same property. It's the area's first newly constructed hospital in over 25 years.

There will be emergency services, 10 operating rooms, a regional STEMI Center with state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization labs, advanced diagnostic imaging services, and outpatient services.

Flash flooding at Norwood Hospital (Image credit Norwood Hospital)

All of the hospital's patients needed to be evacuated as four feet of water filled the basement, knocking out electricity. Two people were temporarily trapped, but no one was hurt.