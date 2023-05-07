Democrats: If New Hampshire votes first, it could lose delegates

Democrats: If New Hampshire votes first, it could lose delegates

CONCORD, N.H. - The New Hampshire House has passed a resolution supporting the state's first-in-the-nation status for presidential primaries.

The Democratic National Committee wants South Carolina to be first in the 2024 presidential primaries because, it says, the state is more diverse. However, New Hampshire is pushing back and refusing to make the change.

The DNC says New Hampshire will need to vote on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024, or face sanctions that include losing delagates.

In April, the state senate voted to protect New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation status.