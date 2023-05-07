Watch CBS News
Local News

Democrats: If New Hampshire votes first, it could lose delegates

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Democrats: If New Hampshire votes first, it could lose delegates
Democrats: If New Hampshire votes first, it could lose delegates 00:28

CONCORD, N.H. - The New Hampshire House has passed a resolution supporting the state's first-in-the-nation status for presidential primaries.

The Democratic National Committee wants South Carolina to be first in the 2024 presidential primaries because, it says, the state is more diverse. However, New Hampshire is pushing back and refusing to make the change.

The DNC says New Hampshire will need to vote on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024, or face sanctions that include losing delagates.

In April, the state senate voted to protect New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation status.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 1:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.