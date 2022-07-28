New studies find junk food could pose risk for dementia, while household chores could lower risk

BOSTON – A pair of new studies out of the United Kingdom offer insight on which behaviors may put you at risk for dementia, and what could be protective.

IMPACT OF JUNK FOOD ON DEMENTIA

Both of the studies were published this week in Neurology, which is the journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

In the first study, researchers looked at more than 72,083 residents in the United Kingdom aged 55 and older without dementia and asked them about their consumption of ultra-processed foods which are food that is convenient and tasty but high in sugar, fat, and salt and low in protein and fiber.

Examples include soda, chips, cookies, ice cream, fried chicken, and even foods like ketchup, mayonnaise, packaged bread, and flavored cereals.

The researchers found that for every 10% increase in daily intake of these foods, people had a 25-percent higher risk of developing dementia. But replacing ultra-processed foods with fresh fruit, vegetables, legumes, milk, and meat appeared to reduce the risk of dementia.

HOUSEHOLD CHORSE COULD HELP DEMENTIA RISK

In the second study, researchers surveyed 501,376 UK residents without dementia and followed them over 11 years.

They found that exercising regularly, consistently doing household chores, or having daily visits with family and friends were all associated with a lower risk of dementia.

Both of these studies showed associations, not proof that these behaviors actually raise or lower the risk of dementia. But they do suggest making simple lifestyle changes like eating less processed foods and engaging in physical and mental activities could help us reduce our risk of developing thinking and memory problems over time.