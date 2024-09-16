DeMario Douglas voices frustration over his lack of targets in Patriots' offense

FOXBORO -- DeMario Douglas is used to seeing a lot of passes in the New England offense. But through two weeks of the 2024 season, the Patriots receiver has just two catches on three total targets.

All of that came in Week 1 in New England's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Seahawks at Gillette Stadium, Douglas had no targets and no receptions for the first time in his NFL career. The only pass that went his way didn't count, though he drew a pass interference call on Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon on the play. That came on New England's fourth drive of the game and helped set up a field goal, but then the receiver was shut out for the rest of the game.

On Monday, as the Patriots began their preparation for their Week 3 game against the New York Jets on Thursday night, Douglas voiced his frustration with his lack of a role in the New England offense.

"Very challenging," Douglas told reporters. "But on to the next game."

As a rookie last season, Douglas was New England's most productive receiver with 49 catches and a team-high 561 yards. He had six receptions of 20 or more yards, showing that he could make plays for an offense that was in desperate need of playmakers.

New England is still desperate for playmakers this season, especially from its receiving corps. The group had eight catches for 66 yards in Week 1, but only three receptions for 19 yards (including a touchdown from rookie Ja'Lynn Polk) on Sunday.

When asked if he feels like he's been able to showcase his abilities on the field, Douglas had a simple -- but pointed -- answer.

"Last year. Not yet this year," he said.

Getting open hasn't been an issue for Douglas, and he said as much on Monday. But with New England's pass protection failing to give quarterback Jacoby Brissett time to work, the quarterback has had to go with quick passes or scramble for his life. Through two weeks, Douglas hasn't really been on his radar, likely because Brissett hasn't had time to find him.

"I'm a competitor," said Douglas. "I love when the ball's in my hands and I make someone shake."

It's now up to head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt to find a way to get the ball out of Brissett's hands quicker and to his receivers. Mayo said after Sunday's loss that the team needs to find a way to get the ball downfield.

Mayo added Monday that he understands Douglas' frustration, but said that everyone on the offense should be frustrated.

"All of those guys in that locker room want to play football. All of those guys in the locker room want to help the team win. If they're not frustrated, then that's an even bigger problem," said Mayo. "Every single week, somebody's going to be frustrated. Every single week, you're going to have to put more on one side of the ball or more on one individual than the other just based off matchups. If you're not frustrated, that to me just says a lot."

Douglas may be frustrated, but he isn't going to sulk. He's focused on doing what he can to help the team win Thursday night -- whether he sees a lot of passes or not.

"Things happen for a reason," said Douglas. "Whenever my time's ready, I'm going to show them."