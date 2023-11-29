Demario Douglas officially diagnosed with concussion, misses Wednesday's practice

BOSTON -- Rookie receiver Demario Douglas missed Wednesday's Patriots practice due to a concussion.

Douglas was hit with a forearm to the facemask and neck area while returning a punt on Sunday against the Giants, sending him out of the game with a head injury. Head coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning that he wasn't quite sure if the injury was a concussion, but Douglas was listed on the injury report on Wednesday with a concussion.

It's the rookie's second concussion this year, as he missed the Patriots' game in Las Vegas earlier this season. His status for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers should be considered very much in question.

Ty Montgomery was the only player other than Douglas to miss practice, as he deals with an illness.

For the Chargers, wide receiver Keenan Allen was a non-participant due to a quadriceps injury. Tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) and linebacker Khalil Mack (not injury-related) were the other non-participants for Los Angeles.

The Patriots listed 10 players as limited participants, while the Chargers listed four. The full injury report is below.

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

RB Ty Montgomery II, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews, Foot

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

LB Chris Board, Back

WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder

OT Trent Brown, Ankle / Chest

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Thigh

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

ST Matthew Slater, Ankle

G Sidy Sow, Ankle

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

Chargers

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Keenan Allen, Quadricep

OLB Khalil Mack, Not Injury Related - Rest

TE Nick Vannett, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

G/T Zack Bailey, Back

T Trey Pipkins III, Wrist

T Rashawn Slater, Back

S JT Woods, Illness

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Gerald Everett, Shoulder

WR Quentin Johnston, Ribs/Finger

LB Eric Kendricks, Knee

LB Kenneth Murray Jr., Shoulder

DL Otito Ogbonnia, Knee

