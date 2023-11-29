Demario Douglas officially diagnosed with concussion, misses Wednesday's practice
BOSTON -- Rookie receiver Demario Douglas missed Wednesday's Patriots practice due to a concussion.
Douglas was hit with a forearm to the facemask and neck area while returning a punt on Sunday against the Giants, sending him out of the game with a head injury. Head coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning that he wasn't quite sure if the injury was a concussion, but Douglas was listed on the injury report on Wednesday with a concussion.
It's the rookie's second concussion this year, as he missed the Patriots' game in Las Vegas earlier this season. His status for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers should be considered very much in question.
Ty Montgomery was the only player other than Douglas to miss practice, as he deals with an illness.
For the Chargers, wide receiver Keenan Allen was a non-participant due to a quadriceps injury. Tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) and linebacker Khalil Mack (not injury-related) were the other non-participants for Los Angeles.
The Patriots listed 10 players as limited participants, while the Chargers listed four. The full injury report is below.
Patriots
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
RB Ty Montgomery II, Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews, Foot
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
LB Chris Board, Back
WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder
OT Trent Brown, Ankle / Chest
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Thigh
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
ST Matthew Slater, Ankle
G Sidy Sow, Ankle
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder
Chargers
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Keenan Allen, Quadricep
OLB Khalil Mack, Not Injury Related - Rest
TE Nick Vannett, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G/T Zack Bailey, Back
T Trey Pipkins III, Wrist
T Rashawn Slater, Back
S JT Woods, Illness
FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Gerald Everett, Shoulder
WR Quentin Johnston, Ribs/Finger
LB Eric Kendricks, Knee
LB Kenneth Murray Jr., Shoulder
DL Otito Ogbonnia, Knee
