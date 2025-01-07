DeMarcus Covington reportedly set to interview with Bengals for defensive coordinator job

Will Mike Vrabel be the next head coach of the New England Patriots?

FOXBORO -- Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington probably won't be in New England much longer following Jerod Mayo's firing on Sunday. But one team is reportedly interested in talking to him about becoming their defensive coordinator.

The Cincinnati Bengals plan on interviewing Covington for their open DC position on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo along with several other coaches on Monday.

The Bengals defense had regressed over the last two seasons with Anarumo, and ranked 25th in both yards and points allowed in 2024. But the Patriots weren't much better under Covington in his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator.

Patriots defense under DeMarcus Covington

Covington, 35, has been with the Patriots since 2017 and was elevated to New England's defensive coordinator after Mayo was hired as head coach last January. The New England defense was supposed to be a solid unit in 2024 under Mayo and Covington, but had a disappointing season full of regression.

The Patriots ranked 22nd in opponent yards per game in 2024 -- allowing 343.4 yards per contest -- after ranking seventh in 2023 (301.6) in Bill Belichick's final season. They dropped from 13th to 22nd in opponent points per game (21.5 to 24.5), and had only 12 takeaways on the season in 2024 -- second fewest to only the Jaguars and their nine takeaways.

Before serving as defensive coordinator, Covington was New England's defensive line coach (2020-2023) and outside linebackers coach (2019). He spent his first two seasons with the franchise as a coaching assistant.

Mayo's former assistants remain under contract with the Patriots, but owner Robert Kraft said Monday that their fates will be determined by whomever the team hires as its next head coach.